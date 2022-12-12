If you’re looking for something to do over the holidays, you could drag out the money box and go hunting for some rare collector’s items, including a 20 cent coin reportedly worth around $4,500!

Michael from Coincollecting_detecting on Tiktok created this video where he goes through the types of rare 20 cent coins that people are searching for.

He talks about some coins that were minted in Canada that have the Platypus with a half-sized claw that can be worth something and also some coins with pointy “A’s” in Australia that can be worth around $10.

But the big one to look out for – and it sounds super rare – is the coin with the double queen’s head. No not an image of a Queen on one side of the coin with two heads (although if you see one of those I’m sure it’s worth a lot).

Images: Coincollecting_detecting on Tiktok

The 20 cent coin actually has Queen Elizebeth II wearing the “Girls of Great Britain and Ireland” diamond tiara head printed on both sides of the coin. Michael says it comes from a 1974 minted coin and it’s been said to be sold for a whopping $4,500.

Surprisingly that’s not the only 20 cent piece worth a bit of moula. Watch the video as he explains that coins with a wavy baseline under the “2” can be worth between $250 to $4000.

Now, what was that crashing sound? Ah yes… the sound of a million money boxes across the country being smashed open all at once in search of a coin that could relieve the current interest rate hike on your home loan.

Watch here, and be sure to follow him for more money collecting knowledge.