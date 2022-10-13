You read that right, a burnt hair perfume!
Elon Musk took to Twitter last week, joking that a new fragrance was on the way from one of his companies, The Boring Company.
Coming soon from The @BoringCompany pic.twitter.com/cNIbFRRXyt
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2022
His company took his Tweet and ran with it. In just two weeks The Boring Company created ‘Burnt Hair’. For $258 dollars, you can actually buy the perfume.
Elon has labelled it ‘’The finest perfume on Earth’’.
The finest fragrance on Earth!https://t.co/ohjWxNX5ZC pic.twitter.com/0J1lmREOBS
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022
Apparently the perfume actually smells like burnt hair, their tag line on the website is “Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work’’.
So far they’ve sold over 5000 bottles, but if you’re ordering one be warned – you won’t get them till the start of next year.
It’s not the first time Elon has collaborated with The Boring Company for a joke product. Back in 2018 they sold 20,000 flamethrowers and made $4.3 Million dollars.