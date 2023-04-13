Cancel all your meetings, put on your ‘out of office’, and turn your phone off, the only thing you need to do today is watch this video.

Please meet Sawyer, an orphaned beaver who was rescued by ‘Woodside Wildlife Rescue’ where she’s undergoing rehab until fit enough to return to the wild.

Dr. Holley Muraco, Director of Research at the Mississippi Aquarium, who was tasked with raising Sawyer (and her two siblings) enjoys sharing their behaviour online which is lucky for us ’cause they’re freaking adorable. Talking to Upworthy Muraco explains Sawyer spends most of her time outdoors with the other beavers but occasionally comes to the house to check on things or build a new dam.

Watch her make a tiny dam out of anything she can find around the house, cuuuuute!