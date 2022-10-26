During a convention with seminarians in Rome on Monday, Pope Francis responded to a question about how a new generation of clergy immersed in social media can use digital tools to “share the joy about being Christian, without forgetting our identity or being too exposed and arrogant” according to The Guardian.

The Pope urged the attendees to use social media “to advance, to communicate” while warning them of the dangers, including digital pornography.

“I will not say, ‘raise your hand if you have had at least one experience of this’,” the pope said. “But if each of you think you have had the experience or temptation … It is a vice that so many people have. So many laymen, so many laywomen, and also priests and nuns. The devil enters from there. And I’m not just talking about digital pornography like that of child abuse, this is already degeneracy. Dear brothers, pay attention to this.”