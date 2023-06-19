A dad has saved his daughter after her raft became stuck riding down a waterslide at a popular adventure park in the UK.

Andrew Reece, wife Emma and six year old daughter Sienna went to the popular adventure park over the weekend to celebrate the youngsters birthday.

The six year old’s raft became stuck on her way down the water slide and seeing his panicked daughter frightened, Andrew kicked into action and began climbing the waterslide to free his daughter.

According to reports, they did first seek help of the staff at the park, but they were taking too long which is why Andrew took matters into his own hands.

Mother of the stuck child Emma spoke with the Daily Mail where she said that “Sienna was upset and was crying on the boat and we could see she was frightened, the staff had called for help over the radio but it was taking too long”.

“The sun was beaming down on her and she was scared. Her dad suggested climbing up the water slide and I said he can’t because he will slide back down.”

“But … Andrew being Andrew, he went up to save our daughter”, Emma added.

“He was our hero and Sienna was so pleased her dad had gone up to rescue her.”

Emma also said that she found it “hilarious” watching her husband climb the slide but also how thankful she was that he was there to rescue their daughter Sienna.