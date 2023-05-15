The world’s oldest dog has hit another big milestone!

Born on the 11th May 1992, Bobi turned 31 last week.

The Portuguese pooch who was declared the world’s oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February and it was revealed to Guinness that Bobi had a party this last Sunday.

Leonel Costa, the owner, told Guinness it would be a “very traditional” Portuguese event with over 100 people are set to attend along with a dance troupe.

Apparently since Bobi was awarded as the world’s oldest dog, life has been pretty hectic.

“We’ve had a lot of journalists and people come from all over the world to take a picture with Bobi,” Costa said. “They’ve come from all over Europe, as well as the USA and even Japan.”

After so many visitors Costa was concerned about Bobi’s health as the stress might have been too much for the old canine. But since then he has been to the vet and had a check up.

“His health was a little damaged, but now it’s better.”

Bobi’s birth date has been confirmed by the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria, who registered Bobi in 1992. So he is legit.

Costa never imagined that the dog he got when he was 8 would live to be in his 30’s.

“If Bobi spoke only he could explain this,” Costa said.

Happy 31st Birthday Bobi!