As we recap the year that was, we can’t go past revisiting the most bogan baby names of 2022. As expected there’s a few that left the nation shamed and shocked.

Each year, Kidspot releases Australia’s top bogan baby names. And 2022’s list is a doozy!

We didn’t think anything could top last year’s horrors, but this year’s list bewildered us with new creative lows as parents ruin children’s names across the nation.

Ready to let us take you for a tour through these monstrosities? Deep breath…

Top girls names

Brexleigh

Wow, right from the start we’re lost for words. A nod to Brexit?

Iveighsee

Yep, ticks all the boxes for bogan baby name – take a nice name (Ivy), change its spelling and add random letters at the end.

Juul

Apparently this is a vape brand. We guess it’s classier than a cigarette brand… but not by much.

Kardi

Makes us think of cardigan. But apparently it’s a nod to rapper Cardi B. Maybe Cardi B in a cardigan?

Kior

When you can’t afford the expensive Dior handbag, you get a cheap knock-off. Just like this name.

Maevery

Sounds Irish, and Irish names are beautiful. This one just breaks our hearts.

Miraccle

A lot of babies are in fact miracles, but it’s been taken to bogan level by adding an extra c.

Resilia

Is that the plural of resilient? This kid will certainly need some resilience with this name.

Salmon

Prediction: this kid will grow up loving to swim and will become vegetarian by 3.

Samanda

Speaking of fish, this one reminds us of a Salamanda, which is basically a fish with legs. Okay, we see some connection here. But apparently this bogan beauty is a mash-up of Samantha and Amanda.

Top boys names

Brave

Well this seems alright. If you take on the quality of your name, then this kid will be fine. Except, Brave is also the name of a Disney Princess. But she’s kick-ass, so yeah, this kid will be fine.

Draven

Feels very much Game of Thrones. It’s also character from multiplayer online battle arena video game League of Legends who wields an axe. Maybe they should hang out with Brave.

Draxler

There’s a German soccer player called Julian Draxler, and having a last name as a first name is common. But still…

Kashdon

Kashdon will always be cashed up, or at least his parents hope he’ll be.

Knoxlee

This kid will be growing up in the school of hard knocks.

Ledgen

So sort of a legend but not quite. Sorry son, but remember we still love you.

Maxon

It’s fun to take a perfectly good name like Max and just add on random letters. Next year, it’ll be Maxoff making the list, you just watch.

Roar

We work with a Rory and he’s a lovely guy and we call him Roar as a nickname. He’s fine with that because he never has to write Roar on official documents or answer it when the Barista calls his coffee… possibly with a loud roar.

Zaiken

It’ll be shortened to Zake, then Zed, maybe Zedman. It’s not going to end well.

Zinc

Girls have been named after semi-precious stones for ages – Ruby, Amber, crystal. But no, boys get named after a mineral. Chemistry class is going to be a hoot!

And exhale… we’ve made it through the list! Now to wait for the 2023 offerings in a few months or so.