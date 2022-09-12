Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan were the cutest duo when on screen together in the iconic, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

38 years later and the two have reunited for the D23 expo where both actors were there to talk about their upcoming projects.

Quan — who played Indiana Jones’ child sidekick “Short Round” in the 1984 adventure film — shared the photo of himself and Ford backstage, with the now-51-year-old actor’s arms wrapped around the smiling “Dr. Jones.”

Ford was showcasing footage from the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, which the actor promised would be his last time in the role. It is unconfirmed whether Quan will be joining Ford on screen for this film. Whilst onstage with his Loki cast mates, Quan let out a “Wait, this isn’t the panel for Indiana Jones?”

Quan took a 20 year hiatus from acting before returning for his role in the highly acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once. At this year’s D23 he revealed that he had joined the cast of Marvel’s Loki series.

