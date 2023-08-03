Eleven people have had their lives changed forever after Powerball’s massive $100 million jackpot went off on Thursday night.

The big prize was shared by two winning entries, one from Victoria and one from New South Wales.

The winning Victorian entry was bought online but officials have not been able to make contact with them to tell them they have won $50 million.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have their complete contact details, so we are unable to make a mind-blowing phone call to them this evening,” Anna Hobdell from The Lott said.

“That is why we are encouraging everyone in Victoria to check their entries because they may be the multi-millionaire we are searching for!

“While we are unable to confirm the win with tonight’s winner, we can guarantee that when they discover the news, it’s sure to be met with a hefty mix of shock and excitement!”

The second winning entry was a 10-member syndicate purchased in Sydney.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The syndicate also won division two 19 times which means all ten members will pocket $5,077,673.41 each.

Shares in the syndicate were sold at Rosebery North Newsagency in Sydney.

One of the syndicate members was watching football when he received his life-changing phone call.

“I’m in shock. You’ve changed my life,” the man told The Lott officials.

“I’m going to buy a house and look after my brother and sister. They’re my priority.”

The winning numbers from Thursday’s Powerball draw were 13, 7, 18, 1, 23, 25 and 33 while the Powerball number was 7.

Advertisement