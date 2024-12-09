What’s the ‘Metaverse’?

Don’t know the answer? You aren’t the only ones!

New research from Standards Australia shows 80% of parents don’t know what the Metaverse is. Meanwhile, 30% of parents admit they have no idea who their kids interact with in virtual worlds and only 44% of them are aware of the risks associated with Metaverse use for children.

If you’re one of these parents, then now is the perfect time to come to terms with what this all really means.

How about this question – have you heard of Roblox and Minecraft?

Let’s face it, most young people nowadays have played these popular online games, but did you know that these are Metaverse applications?

The Metaverse represents an immersive, interconnected network of virtual worlds where users can interact with each other and experience new environments, sometimes through virtual or augmented reality. Many children interact with the Metaverse through different gaming and educational platforms.

Online bullying, grooming and identity theft are quickly impacting these virtual environments, and therefore, our children.

Following the social media restrictions going through Parliament, it’s important for parents to know that these Metaverse applications aren’t necessarily covered. As a result, more and more young people will be heading to these platforms, so it’s vital that parents become aware of these risks.

Standards Australia has released a proposed standard aiming to address the safety of children in the Metaverse.

The draft standard, DR AS 5402:2024 Children’s safety in the Metaverse, aims to provide a practical framework for advancing children’s safety in the metaverse with a focus on privacy and accessibility.

Research from Standards Australia echoes the desire for action with 94% of Australian parents wanting standards and guidelines in place to make the Metaverse safer for children.

To drive change, the draft standard’s release provides guidance to business and industry to make safety the top priority and build appropriate layers of protection and reporting. It also highlights the need for collaboration between Metaverse platform developers, policymakers, and families to best create safer online environments for children.

The standard is currently open to public comment and Standards Australia is encouraging those interested to provide feedback before it can be published in 2025.