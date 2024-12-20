Ring in 2024 with Sydney’s iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks – for free!
Thanks to the NSW government, several fantastic vantage points are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Here’s where to watch the show:
- Simmons Point Reserve, Balmain
Enjoy uninterrupted views of the Harbour Bridge at this intimate spot holding 300 people. BYO alcohol, but note there are no on-site toilets.
- McKell Park, Darling Point
Open from noon, this serene park offers waterfront views and even a spot to swim before settling in for the fireworks.
- Embarkation Park, Woolloomooloo
Open from 4pm, it features leafy surroundings with partial views of the bridge.
- Dumaresq Reserve, Rose Bay
This dog-friendly, alcohol-free area offers stunning Harbour Bridge views.
- Pirrama Park
Open from 2pm, this family-friendly spot near Blackwattle Bay offers food, drinks, and space for 7,000. BYO alcohol.
- Barangaroo Reserve
With live music, food trucks, and a licensed bar, this vibrant location opens at noon.
- The Rocks
Five vantage points, each with unique views, open from 1pm. All are alcohol-free zones.
- Darling Harbour
Perfect for families, this playground-filled area opens at 1pm and features nearby dining options.
- Blues Point Reserve
Opening at 9am, this family-friendly spot offers stellar views and on-site food options.
- Bradfield Park and Mary Booth Reserve
Accommodating up to 16,000 people, these areas offer spectacular views and plenty of food stalls.
Arrive early and secure your spot for a dazzling start to the new year!