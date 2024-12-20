Ring in 2024 with Sydney’s iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks – for free!

Thanks to the NSW government, several fantastic vantage points are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here’s where to watch the show:

Simmons Point Reserve, Balmain

Enjoy uninterrupted views of the Harbour Bridge at this intimate spot holding 300 people. BYO alcohol, but note there are no on-site toilets. McKell Park, Darling Point

Open from noon, this serene park offers waterfront views and even a spot to swim before settling in for the fireworks. Embarkation Park, Woolloomooloo

Open from 4pm, it features leafy surroundings with partial views of the bridge. Dumaresq Reserve, Rose Bay

This dog-friendly, alcohol-free area offers stunning Harbour Bridge views. Pirrama Park

Open from 2pm, this family-friendly spot near Blackwattle Bay offers food, drinks, and space for 7,000. BYO alcohol. Barangaroo Reserve

With live music, food trucks, and a licensed bar, this vibrant location opens at noon. The Rocks

Five vantage points, each with unique views, open from 1pm. All are alcohol-free zones. Darling Harbour

Perfect for families, this playground-filled area opens at 1pm and features nearby dining options. Blues Point Reserve

Opening at 9am, this family-friendly spot offers stellar views and on-site food options. Bradfield Park and Mary Booth Reserve

Accommodating up to 16,000 people, these areas offer spectacular views and plenty of food stalls.

Arrive early and secure your spot for a dazzling start to the new year!