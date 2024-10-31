OOSHMAN (formerly known as Manoosh Pizzeria), is celebrating World Manouche Day on 2nd November by giving away free Lebanese manoosh across its 19 locations (see below) in Sydney and ACT!

From 12-1pm, customers can enjoy a free manoosh by ordering online at order.ooshman.au or via their app, using the code OOSHMAN at checkout.

Customers can pick from crowd-pleasers like Zaatar, Zaatar & Haloumi, Meat Pizza, or Triple Cheese Pizza, limited to one per person.