This DonateLife Week, we’re helping to raise awareness on how important registering as an organ and tissue donor could be. Something so quick and easy, could truly change somebody’s life.

Kate was 36 when she was running the Kimberley Ultramarathon in 2011 and got caught up in a wildfire alongside Turia Pitt.

Kate received burns to 60% of her body and was put in an induced coma for 19 days. She had half of her left foot amputated, lost parts of her ears and some of her finger.

She has undergone countless skin grafts for her injuries.

She was in hospital full time for about 6 months, which was then followed up with 4 years of hospital visits.

Kate received donated skin which helped her survive and heal from her horrific injuries.

She describes her health now as “fantastic.”

While she can’t run anymore due to her foot, she is incredibly fit and active. In 2018 she did the 251km Marathon des Sables across the Sahara Desert.

It’s known as the toughest foot race on Earth, and even tougher for Kate because she can’t regulate her skin temperature like most people. But she did it!

Since then, Kate has competed in events in the US, New Zealand and Morocco, as well as events across Australia.

The donated skin Kate received helped save her life – “There are families out there who’s loved ones donated to me. I am so grateful to them for that.”

She wants all Australians to register and organ and tissue donors this DonateLife Week.

It only takes one minute to register as an organ and tissue donor at donatelife.gov.au or with 3 taps on your Express Plus Medicare app, so register now and you could be the reason someone else gets a second chance at life.

DonateLife Week runs from Sunday 28 July to Sunday 4 August.