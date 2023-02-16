Qantas has done us all a solid and created all new Qantas Luxury Holiday packages, so the only finger we need to lift, is the one making the booking!

Check out these exclusive limited time offers all carefully curated to give you the ultimate holiday experience. From exclusive room upgrades, food and beverage packages, luxury spa treatments and more – this new world of luxury is packed with value and ready for you to enjoy.

All offers can be purchased as a hotel only offer and many can be bundled with a flight to save even more. PLUS you can earn three Qantas points per $1 spent.

Here are some of the expertly curated packages with exclusive savings and VIP inclusions currently on offer…

The Langham, Melbourne

Langham Melbourne: Iconic 5-star hotel with an enviable location on the banks of the Yarra River

Exceptional value with room upgrade, breakfast at the acclaimed Melba Restaurant and more

Offer ends 4 March 2023

Book now at: https://www.qantas.com/hotels/properties/5065/exclusive-offers

COMO The Treasury, Perth

COMO The Treasury: A 5-star escape to Perth with a room upgrade, breakfast daily and more at COMO The Treasury

Relax into this great value break with breakfast, a room upgrade, $100 dining credit, valet parking and more

Offer ends 1 March 2023

Book now at: https://www.qantas.com/hotels/properties/211315/exclusive-offers

Pan Pacific, Singapore

Pan Pacific Singapore: A newly renovated luxury sanctuary in Singapore’s Marina Bay with daily buffet breakfast and room upgrade

Enjoy excellent savings, daily buffet breakfast, dining credit and early check in or late check out in the perfect city setting of Singapore’s Marina Bay

Offer ends 28 February 2023

Book now at: https://www.qantas.com/hotels/properties/848773/exclusive-offers

The Stones Hotel Autograph Collection, Legian, Bali

The Stones Hotel – Legian Bali, Autograph Collection: This luxury oasis offers an unforgettable experience in a prime location in Legian, steps from Kuta Beach

An unforgettable getaway with discounts, daily breakfast, late check out and more

Offer ends 10 March 2023

Book now at: https://www.qantas.com/hotels/properties/722459/exclusive-offers



Double Six Luxury Hotel, Seminyak, Bali

Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak: This romantic getaway showcases the best of Seminyak through its picturesque water views and luxurious interior

Exceptional savings, daily breakfasts, welcome drinks, one-time complimentary dinner, high speed Wi-Fi and more

Offer ends 9 March 2023

Book now at: https://www.qantas.com/hotels/properties/860624/exclusive-offers

