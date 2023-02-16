Qantas has done us all a solid and created all new Qantas Luxury Holiday packages, so the only finger we need to lift, is the one making the booking!
Check out these exclusive limited time offers all carefully curated to give you the ultimate holiday experience. From exclusive room upgrades, food and beverage packages, luxury spa treatments and more – this new world of luxury is packed with value and ready for you to enjoy.
All offers can be purchased as a hotel only offer and many can be bundled with a flight to save even more. PLUS you can earn three Qantas points per $1 spent.
Here are some of the expertly curated packages with exclusive savings and VIP inclusions currently on offer…
The Langham, Melbourne
- Langham Melbourne: Iconic 5-star hotel with an enviable location on the banks of the Yarra River
- Exceptional value with room upgrade, breakfast at the acclaimed Melba Restaurant and more
- Offer ends 4 March 2023
- Book now at: https://www.qantas.com/hotels/properties/5065/exclusive-offers
COMO The Treasury, Perth
- COMO The Treasury: A 5-star escape to Perth with a room upgrade, breakfast daily and more at COMO The Treasury
- Relax into this great value break with breakfast, a room upgrade, $100 dining credit, valet parking and more
- Offer ends 1 March 2023
- Book now at: https://www.qantas.com/hotels/properties/211315/exclusive-offers
Pan Pacific, Singapore
- Pan Pacific Singapore: A newly renovated luxury sanctuary in Singapore’s Marina Bay with daily buffet breakfast and room upgrade
- Enjoy excellent savings, daily buffet breakfast, dining credit and early check in or late check out in the perfect city setting of Singapore’s Marina Bay
- Offer ends 28 February 2023
- Book now at: https://www.qantas.com/hotels/properties/848773/exclusive-offers
The Stones Hotel Autograph Collection, Legian, Bali
- The Stones Hotel – Legian Bali, Autograph Collection: This luxury oasis offers an unforgettable experience in a prime location in Legian, steps from Kuta Beach
- An unforgettable getaway with discounts, daily breakfast, late check out and more
- Offer ends 10 March 2023
- Book now at: https://www.qantas.com/hotels/properties/722459/exclusive-offers
Double Six Luxury Hotel, Seminyak, Bali
- Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak: This romantic getaway showcases the best of Seminyak through its picturesque water views and luxurious interior
- Exceptional savings, daily breakfasts, welcome drinks, one-time complimentary dinner, high speed Wi-Fi and more
- Offer ends 9 March 2023
- Book now at: https://www.qantas.com/hotels/properties/860624/exclusive-offers
Qantas Luxury Holidays. Search qantas.com/luxuryholidays
to book your next escape.