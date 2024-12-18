They say that if you want to go anywhere fast, you should go alone. But if you want to go far, you go together.

Mundanara Bayles is the host of Black Magic Woman from BlakCast Podcast Network and the iHeart Podcast Network. Born and raised in Redfern, she’s a proud Wonnarua, Bundjalung, Birri-Gubba and Gungalu woman, hailing from a family of Indigenous activists, creatives and storytellers. Along with being a prominent voice in her community, she is the co-founder and CEO of BlackCard, a cultural capability training organisation.

Mundanara’s story is a story of growth, adaptability and – most importantly – connection to a vibrant and supportive community. Supporting one another is central to success in any industry, and whether you’re running a small business, or just starting out, it’s never been more important to support each other in the workplace or at home to help achieve our goals.

Australians are feeling cost-of-living pressures.

That’s why the Australian Government has expanded its support to help more people in more ways.

This financial year, the Government is providing energy bill relief to more than 10 million households with a $300 electricity bill credit. And around one million eligible small businesses will get a $325 credit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Find out about the supports available at supportingaustralians.gov.au