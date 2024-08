Get ready to turn your home into the ultimate party spot with ALDI’s latest Special Buys range, featuring the exclusive Harbour Kegerator for $699.

Wondering what a Kegerator is? It’s the perfect blend of a keg and a refrigerator, giving you everything you need to create an at-home pub experience.

With a 185L capacity, CO2 regulator, D and A system couplers, gas and liquid hoses, clamps, and a drip tray, this Kegerator is designed for the true beer enthusiast.