To celebrate the launch of the new Chocolate Soft Serve, Macca’s is offering Aussies the brand new dessert item for only 30 cents.

“We’re saying cheers to summer with a Chocolate Soft Serve Cone for just 30 cents. With the limited-time offer available for one day only, Macca’s fans will need to be quick to join in the celebrations.” Macca’s marketing director Samantha McLeod said.

The limited-time offer will only be available to redeem tomorrow, Wednesday 13th December, from Macca’s nationwide or via the MyMacca’s app.

To further celebrate, Macca’s is sending its chocolate soft serve van around the country offering free ice creams to Aussies all summer long.

See if the chocolate soft serve van is coming near you this summer below:

WA Yagan Square, Perth 14-15 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM QLD Nobby’s Surf Lifesaving Club, Gold Coast 16-17 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM WA Murray St Mall Kiosk, Perth 22-23 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM VIC Fed Square River Terrace, Melbourne 27-28 December, 9:00AM-6:00PM QLD Wildlands Festival, Brisbane 31 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM NSW Entertainment Quarter, World Gym, Sydney 3-4 January, 9:00AM- 6:00PM WA Wildlands Festival, Perth Claremont Showground 6 January, 11:00AM- 7:00PM SA Wildlands Festival, Adelaide Ellis Park 7 January, 11:00AM- 7:00PM SA Rundle Mall, Adelaide 13-14 January, 11:00AM- 7:00PM NSW Tamworth Country Music Festival, Tamworth 19-22 January, 10:00AM- 4:00PM VIC Fed Square River Terrace, Melbourne 25-28 January, 9:00AM- 6:00PM NSW Laneway Festival, Sydney 4 February, 11:00AM- 7:00PM VIC Laneway Festival, Melbourne 10 February, 11:00AM- 7:00PM

