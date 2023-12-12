Christmas has come early!
To celebrate the launch of the new Chocolate Soft Serve, Macca’s is offering Aussies the brand new dessert item for only 30 cents.
“We’re saying cheers to summer with a Chocolate Soft Serve Cone for just 30 cents. With the limited-time offer available for one day only, Macca’s fans will need to be quick to join in the celebrations.” Macca’s marketing director Samantha McLeod said.
The limited-time offer will only be available to redeem tomorrow, Wednesday 13th December, from Macca’s nationwide or via the MyMacca’s app.
To further celebrate, Macca’s is sending its chocolate soft serve van around the country offering free ice creams to Aussies all summer long.
See if the chocolate soft serve van is coming near you this summer below:
|WA
|Yagan Square, Perth
|14-15 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|QLD
|Nobby’s Surf Lifesaving Club, Gold Coast
|16-17 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|WA
|Murray St Mall Kiosk, Perth
|22-23 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|VIC
|Fed Square River Terrace, Melbourne
|27-28 December, 9:00AM-6:00PM
|QLD
|Wildlands Festival, Brisbane
|31 December, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|NSW
|Entertainment Quarter, World Gym, Sydney
|3-4 January, 9:00AM- 6:00PM
|WA
|Wildlands Festival, Perth Claremont Showground
|6 January, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|SA
|Wildlands Festival, Adelaide Ellis Park
|7 January, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|SA
|Rundle Mall, Adelaide
|13-14 January, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|NSW
|Tamworth Country Music Festival, Tamworth
|19-22 January, 10:00AM- 4:00PM
|VIC
|Fed Square River Terrace, Melbourne
|25-28 January, 9:00AM- 6:00PM
|NSW
|Laneway Festival, Sydney
|4 February, 11:00AM- 7:00PM
|VIC
|Laneway Festival, Melbourne
|10 February, 11:00AM- 7:00PM