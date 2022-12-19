A video has gone viral of the cutest, and strangest, conversation you’ll see this week.

In the video posted to Twitter a few days ago, you can see an elderly lady wandering through a carpark where she meets a penguin.

Speaking in French to the penguin (because they’re in France, not because she’s crazy) the bird looks genuinely really interested in the conversation! Tilting it’s head and following her when she tries to leave the penguin appears quite invested in their exchange.

Exchange of views in a parking lot pic.twitter.com/JPWVDI7JC9 — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) December 12, 2022

How cute is that!?

