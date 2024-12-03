Ever wonder what would happen if you mixed Dr. Dolittle with Siri? Well, the answer is right here – PetAI!

Owning a pet is one of life’s greatest joys—but it can also come with plenty of questions, which is where PetAI steps in. This smart tool – powered by Microsoft’s AI technology – combines advice from experts at Petbarn and Greencross Vets to help make pet care simpler and more accessible.

Whether you’re dealing with a mischievous puppy, a curious kitten, or simply want the best for your furry friend, PetAI offers advice to make pet parenthood less stressful and more fun.

Instead of searching the web for answers or waiting for a vet appointment, you can ask PetAI about anything related to your pet—no matter how big or small the issue is.

Need some inspiration? Here are some real-life examples:

🐾 “Can my dog eat Vegemite toast?”

🎄 “How do I keep my cat out of the Christmas tree?”

🦴 “What’s the best way to stop my puppy from chewing everything?”

💦 “Why is my dog drinking so much water? Should I be worried?”

🍫 “Help! My dog ate chocolate—what should I do?”

It’s not just health questions, either. People are asking about training, socialising, and even grooming tips for pets that don’t love trips to the groomer.

With the Petbarn App, PetAI is like having a pet expert in your pocket. It’s fast, helpful, and always there when you need it. For Aussie pet owners, it’s a welcome innovation that’s making life with furry friends a little easier—and a lot more enjoyable.

PetAI is integrated into the new Petbarn App, which is available for download on iOS via the Apple App Store and Android via Google Play, or on the Petbarn website.