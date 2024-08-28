In a surprising turn of events, a four-year-old boy accidentally shattered a rare Bronze Age jar at the Hecht Museum in Haifa, Israel, leaving his family and museum staff in shock.

The jar, dating back over 3,500 years, was a highlight for visitors, presumed to have carried local supplies like wine and olive oil during its time. The boy’s curiosity led him to pull the jar from its spot at the entrance, causing it to tip over and break.

The rare Bronze Age jar after it was smashed at Israel’s Hecht Museum (Hecht Museum)

“I couldn’t believe it was my son who did it,” said Alex, the boy’s father, who initially felt anger and disbelief. After calming their child, the family approached security to report the incident. Instead of punishment, museum director Inbal Rivlin invited them back for a complimentary tour, showcasing the museum’s commitment to visitor engagement over strict penalties.

A boy at a museum today broke a priceless 3500 year old jar.

The incident took place at the Hecht museum in Haifa, Israel. #Oy pic.twitter.com/eEVs1rhewm — Rodger (with a D) (@Noz4news) August 23, 2024

Rivlin acknowledged that while serious cases of vandalism are treated harshly, this situation was different due to the child’s innocent curiosity. The museum is now working with conservation experts to restore the artefact, aiming to have it back on display shortly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rivlin emphasised the museum’s philosophy of accessible archaeology, stating their dedication to allowing visitors to experience historical artefacts up close despite the mishap. The family is excited to return this weekend and see the restored jar.

Followthe podcast on