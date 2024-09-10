Polished Man, the Aussie charity dedicated to raising funds and awareness to prevent violence against women and children have launched a new promotion, “Voice Your Promise” calling on all Australians to use their voice for a powerful cause.

They’re inviting Aussies of all ages and backgrounds to record their own creative interpretation of their original song ‘A Painted Promise’, to help raise awareness and end violence against women and children. The song, ‘A Painted Promise’ is an inspiring anthem advocating for a future free from violence.

On top of advocating for a future free from violence, and helping to raise awareness for ending violence against women and children, the winner of this competition will receive a $1,000 donation to their chosen Polished Man fundraising page, directly supporting critical work.

The competition is open to everyone – under 18s are welcome to participate but entries must be submitted by a parent or guardian.

Want to get involved? Here’s how:

Show your creativity! Record a minimum 30 second clip of ‘A Painted Promise’ in your own unique style.

Share your voice! Post your entry on Instagram with the tag @polishedman (public profiles required).

No Instagram, no worries! Entries can also be submitted via email to hello@polishedman.com

So what are you waiting for? Entries close on 4th October 2024. Join the movement and raise your voice!

Visit polishedman.com/voiceforyourpromise for more information, and to download the ‘A Painted Promise’ lyrics.