According to the people at Golden Brown Coffee, one of Australia’s most popular coffees is the Vegemite latte.

They obviously haven’t been to Australia.

But, that doesn’t mean we can’t give it a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Followthe podcast on

Recipe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pour a shot of coffee into a mug. Mix a teaspoon of Vegemite into coffee. Top Vegemite-coffee mixture with frothed milk. Serve and enjoy!