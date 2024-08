Want to up your protein intake? Want a refreshing drink? Look no further than TikTok’s new sparkling yoghurt drink recipe!

While it sounds bizarre, it’s apparently delicious, so naturally, we had to give it a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe

Add two tablespoons of greek yoghurt to a glass. Top with sparkling water. Add chopped mint. Mix very well. Serve and enjoy!

