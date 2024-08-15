Pizza Soup is described as a “delicious and hearty way to enjoy all those pizza flavours without the crust”.
Well, we’ll be the judge of that.
Yes, we decided to make a TikTok favourite – Pizza Soup!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:
Recipe
- Place frozen pizza in a pan.
- Pour boiling water over the pizza.
- Break pizza with pizza cutter.
- Once water has been boiled, turn off heat.
- Add basil to pizza mixture.
- Add a sprinkle of dried oregano and garlic powder.
- Blend mixture with stick blender until combined.
- Serve soup in bowls.
- Drizzle with olive oil.
- Enjoy!