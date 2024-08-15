Pizza Soup is described as a “delicious and hearty way to enjoy all those pizza flavours without the crust”.

Well, we’ll be the judge of that.

Yes, we decided to make a TikTok favourite – Pizza Soup!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe

  1. Place frozen pizza in a pan.
  2. Pour boiling water over the pizza.
  3. Break pizza with pizza cutter.
  4. Once water has been boiled, turn off heat.
  5. Add basil to pizza mixture.
  6. Add a sprinkle of dried oregano and garlic powder.
  7. Blend mixture with stick blender until combined.
  8. Serve soup in bowls.
  9. Drizzle with olive oil.
  10. Enjoy!

 

