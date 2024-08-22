Would you ever consider making (or trying, for that matter) a pie with ingredients that haven’t been mixed?
Well, you might after hearing this!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried ‘No Mix’ Pie:
Recipe
- Open pre-made pie crust.
- Fill crust with 3/4 of fizzy drink (we used Raspberry Soft Drink).
- Sift one cup of sugar into the pie liquid.
- Sift 1/4 cup of flour into the pie liquid.
- Add a pinch of salt.
- Add 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract.
- Add a splash of vinegar.
- Add 6 tablespoons of butter.
- Place unmixed pie in oven for 30 minutes at 190°C.
- Let cool.
- Serve and enjoy!