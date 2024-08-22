Would you ever consider making (or trying, for that matter) a pie with ingredients that haven’t been mixed?

Well, you might after hearing this!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried ‘No Mix’ Pie:

Recipe

  1. Open pre-made pie crust.
  2. Fill crust with 3/4 of fizzy drink (we used Raspberry Soft Drink).
  3. Sift one cup of sugar into the pie liquid.
  4. Sift 1/4 cup of flour into the pie liquid.
  5. Add a pinch of salt.
  6. Add 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract.
  7. Add a splash of vinegar.
  8. Add 6 tablespoons of butter.
  9. Place unmixed pie in oven for 30 minutes at 190°C.
  10. Let cool.
  11. Serve and enjoy!
