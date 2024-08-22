Would you ever consider making (or trying, for that matter) a pie with ingredients that haven’t been mixed?

Well, you might after hearing this!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried ‘No Mix’ Pie:

Recipe

Open pre-made pie crust. Fill crust with 3/4 of fizzy drink (we used Raspberry Soft Drink). Sift one cup of sugar into the pie liquid. Sift 1/4 cup of flour into the pie liquid. Add a pinch of salt. Add 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract. Add a splash of vinegar. Add 6 tablespoons of butter. Place unmixed pie in oven for 30 minutes at 190°C. Let cool. Serve and enjoy!

