Ever thought of what devon meat covered in chocolate would taste like?

Well, same, but the Internet is adamant that it tastes great, so obviously we had to give it a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

  1. Place melting chocolate in double boiler.
  2. As chocolate is melting, cut circles out of devon.
  3. Continue stirring chocolate until fully melted.
  4. Pour a small amount of chocolate into cupcake tin.
  5. Add devon slices to chocolate.
  6. Top devon with enough chocolate to cover.
  7. Place in fridge to set.
  8. Serve and enjoy!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda!
devon chocolate Jonesy & Amanda no expiry podcast tiktok tucker