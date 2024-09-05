Ever thought of what devon meat covered in chocolate would taste like?
Well, same, but the Internet is adamant that it tastes great, so obviously we had to give it a try!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe
- Place melting chocolate in double boiler.
- As chocolate is melting, cut circles out of devon.
- Continue stirring chocolate until fully melted.
- Pour a small amount of chocolate into cupcake tin.
- Add devon slices to chocolate.
- Top devon with enough chocolate to cover.
- Place in fridge to set.
- Serve and enjoy!