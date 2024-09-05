Ever thought of what devon meat covered in chocolate would taste like?

Well, same, but the Internet is adamant that it tastes great, so obviously we had to give it a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Place melting chocolate in double boiler. As chocolate is melting, cut circles out of devon. Continue stirring chocolate until fully melted. Pour a small amount of chocolate into cupcake tin. Add devon slices to chocolate. Top devon with enough chocolate to cover. Place in fridge to set. Serve and enjoy!

