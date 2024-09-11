We think we’ve found the ultimate breakfast recipe… well, according to TikTok anyway.

But, we’ll be the judge of that!

Let us introduce you to bacon pancakes.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe

Butter a dinner plate. Shake up pancake mix. Pour pancake batter onto plate. Place 4-5 half pieces of bacon in centre of pancake. Put bacon-pancake in microwave for 4-5 minutes. Flip pancake on plate. Return to microwave and cook for another 1-2 minutes. Remove from microwave and drizzle with maple syrup. Serve and enjoy!