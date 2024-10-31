This mock apple pie is, apparently, full of apple pie flavour but made without apples!
Let’s see how this goes…
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Followthe podcast on
Recipe
Pie Filling:
- Boil water.
- Pour three rows of Ritz into boiling water.
- Add 1 cup of sugar
- Add 2 tablespoons of cinnamon.
- Add juice of 1 ½ lemon.
- Add 2 teaspoons of Cream of Tartar.
- Cook for 8 minutes.
Pie Topping:
- Open ziplock bag.
- Empty one row of Ritz into bag.
- Add ¼ cup of brown sugar.
- Add ¼ of melted butter.
- Add 2 teaspoons of cinnamon.
Pour filling into pie crust and cover with topping.
Put into oven at 180°C for 40 minutes.
Serve and enjoy!