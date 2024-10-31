This mock apple pie is, apparently, full of apple pie flavour but made without apples!

Let’s see how this goes…

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Pie Filling:

  1. Boil water.
  2. Pour three rows of Ritz into boiling water.
  3. Add 1 cup of sugar
  4. Add 2 tablespoons of cinnamon.
  5. Add juice of 1 ½ lemon.
  6. Add 2 teaspoons of Cream of Tartar.
  7. Cook for 8 minutes.

Pie Topping:

  1. Open ziplock bag.
  2. Empty one row of Ritz into bag.
  3. Add ¼ cup of brown sugar.
  4. Add ¼ of melted butter.
  5. Add 2 teaspoons of cinnamon.

Pour filling into pie crust and cover with topping.

Put into oven at 180°C for 40 minutes.

Serve and enjoy!

