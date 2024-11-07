As soon as Amanda stumbled across this recipe on TikTok, she knew we simply had to try it.

What happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried ‘Grandma’s One Pan Steak’:

Ingredients:

1 Large steak, or two 2 smaller ones

2 potatoes

Powdered mash

2 tins of baked beans

Maple syrup

Brown sugar

Milk

Cheese powder

Capsicum

Red onion

Chicken salt

Butter

Worcestershire sauce

Salt

Method:

In a large baking tray, place two open cans of baked beans face down. Add chopped potatoes and powdered mash mix. Place steak(s) in tray on top of tray. Throw in capsicum and red onion. Sprinkle chicken salt and drizzle Worcestershire sauce generously. Sprinkle brown sugar and drizzle maple syrup. Combine cheese powder with milk and add on top. Place butter slices. Salt and pepper on top. Pull up cans of baked beans. Place in the oven on 200°C for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and serve!