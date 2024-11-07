As soon as Amanda stumbled across this recipe on TikTok, she knew we simply had to try it.
What happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried ‘Grandma’s One Pan Steak’:
Ingredients:
- 1 Large steak, or two 2 smaller ones
- 2 potatoes
- Powdered mash
- 2 tins of baked beans
- Maple syrup
- Brown sugar
- Milk
- Cheese powder
- Capsicum
- Red onion
- Chicken salt
- Butter
- Worcestershire sauce
- Salt
Method:
- In a large baking tray, place two open cans of baked beans face down.
- Add chopped potatoes and powdered mash mix.
- Place steak(s) in tray on top of tray.
- Throw in capsicum and red onion.
- Sprinkle chicken salt and drizzle Worcestershire sauce generously.
- Sprinkle brown sugar and drizzle maple syrup.
- Combine cheese powder with milk and add on top.
- Place butter slices.
- Salt and pepper on top.
- Pull up cans of baked beans.
- Place in the oven on 200°C for 30 minutes.
- Remove from oven and serve!