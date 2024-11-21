This recipe dates back to the 1970s, but is only now gaining popularity on TikTok, so obviously, we had to give it a try!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Carrot, grated.
- Apple, chopped.
- Liver, chopped.
- Lettuce cups.
- Salad dressing (Thousand Island or Ranch)
Method:
- Grate carrot, chop apple and chop liver.
- Place carrot, apple and liver in a bowl.
- Stir together, and douse with salad dressing of your choice.
- Serve in lettuce cups.