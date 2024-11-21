This recipe dates back to the 1970s, but is only now gaining popularity on TikTok, so obviously, we had to give it a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe

Ingredients:

  • Carrot, grated.
  • Apple, chopped.
  • Liver, chopped.
  • Lettuce cups.
  • Salad dressing (Thousand Island or Ranch)
Method:

  1. Grate carrot, chop apple and chop liver.
  2. Place carrot, apple and liver in a bowl.
  3. Stir together, and douse with salad dressing of your choice.
  4. Serve in lettuce cups.
