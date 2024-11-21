This recipe dates back to the 1970s, but is only now gaining popularity on TikTok, so obviously, we had to give it a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Carrot, grated.

Apple, chopped.

Liver, chopped.

Lettuce cups.

Salad dressing (Thousand Island or Ranch)

Method:

Grate carrot, chop apple and chop liver. Place carrot, apple and liver in a bowl. Stir together, and douse with salad dressing of your choice. Serve in lettuce cups.