Today’s co-host was the divine Julie Goodwin who coincidentally joined us on TikTok Tucker day.

She made us a salad. Well, a canned pear one… with some bizarre ingredients.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Julie gave it a try:

Recipe

Open can of pear halves. Spread dollop of mayonnaise in pear centre. Top mayonnaise with shredded cheese. Place pear on a piece of lettuce. Top cheese with a cherry. Serve and enjoy… or try to.

