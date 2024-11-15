As Christmas is fast approaching, Aussies have been hit with some sad news. Those box of choccies you walk past until Christmas time… Mars Celebrations are being pulled from shelves in Australia, as the company are unable to keep up with the rising costs.
“Our Celebrations products are imported from Europe and like many Australian businesses importing products from overseas, we’re experiencing rising cost pressures and supply challenges,” a Mars spokesman said.
“We’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue Celebrations in Australia.”