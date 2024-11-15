As Christmas is fast approaching, Aussies have been hit with some sad news. Those box of choccies you walk past until Christmas time… Mars Celebrations are being pulled from shelves in Australia, as the company are unable to keep up with the rising costs.

“Our Celebrations products are imported from Europe and like many Australian businesses importing products from overseas, we’re experiencing rising cost pressures and supply challenges,” a Mars spokesman said.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue Celebrations in Australia.”

But never fear, for the Celebrations lovers, they will hopefully return in the future.

“We know Celebrations is a much loved brand so we’re currently reviewing options to reintroduce Celebrations in 2025,” the spokesman said.

It’s one of those situations where you don’t know what you’ve got til’ it’s gone! Fingers crossed for a speedy return.