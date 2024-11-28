“Martha makes this eggnog recipe every year ahead of her annual holiday party…”

Christmas in the northern hemisphere is defined by their creamy eggnogg beverages, so it was only appropriate that we made one of our own this festive season.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried Martha Stewart’s eggnog:

Recipe

Ingredients

• 6 large eggs, separated

• ¾ cup superfine sugar

• 2 cups whole milk

• 3 cups heavy cream, plus whipped cream

• ½ cup bourbon

• ¼ cup dark rum

• ¼ cup Cognac

• Freshly grated nutmeg, for sprinkling

Directions

1. Beat yolks and add sugar.

Beat yolks in a very large bowl until thick and pale. Slowly beat in sugar.

2. Add milk and cream:

Whisk in milk and 2 cups cream.

3. Add alcohol:

Mix in bourbon, rum, and Cognac. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 hours.

4. Serve:

Just before serving, beat whites until stiff peaks form. Fold whites into eggnog. Whisk remaining 1 cup cream until stiff peaks form, and fold into eggnog. (Alternatively, you can fold half the whipped cream into eggnog, and top with remaining half.) Sprinkle with nutmeg.