Three people have been charged in relation to the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne.

The 31-year-old died after falling from the balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires last month.

A toxicology report found Payne had traces of drugs in his system including cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system.

Prosecutors have confirmed three people have now been charged.

They include a friend of Payne’s who was with him on the day he died who has been charged with ‘abandonment of a person followed by death.’

A hotel employee understood to be a housekeeper, has also been charged, suspected of delivering drugs to Payne in a soap box.

The third person charged is a suspected drug dealer who is alleged to have supplied the drugs to Payne twice two days before his death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charges come after investigators poured through more than 800 hours of CCTV footage, followed by Police raids at the hotel and several homes in Buenos Aires.