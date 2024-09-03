A woman who spent the best part of her childhood “trapped” on a boat when her parents set out to sail the world has detailed the extraordinary way she “escaped”.

Suzanne Heywood was just seven when her parents took off from England on what they said would be a three-year voyage with her and younger brother Jonathan in tow.

However, their quest to recreate Captain Cook’s infamous third and final voyage around the globe ended up spanning the best part of a decade, and saw the family face extreme dangers – including sailing through wild storms and experiencing total isolation.

