The cause of death for fitness guru Richard Simmons was determined to be ‘accidental,’ according to his brother.

Simmons’ brother Lenny Simmons told People on Wednesday, August 21, via family spokesperson Tom Estey that the 76-year-old passed away in July due to complications from falling compounded with heart disease, which was confirmed by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office. A toxicology report also confirmed that Simmons was ‘negative’ for any medication other than what he had been prescribed.

“This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner’s office,” Estey said in a statement. “The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor.”

Estey concluded the statement by thanking those who had shown support for Simmons’ family following the sudden death of the iconic fitness instructor, saying, “The family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

Simmons was found dead inside his home by his housekeeper on July 13, one day after celebrating his 76th birthday and reportedly falling at his home. Though it was suspected at the time that Simmons died from natural causes and the Los Angeles Police Department claimed that no foul play was involved, his cause of death had been deferred for additional testing.