Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘desperate’ to edit their upcoming projects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, according to a report from Page Six.

Multiple sources informed the outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘making a dramatic U-turn’ on their Netflix docuseries as part of their multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming service.

While the project has not yet been officially announced, Page Six reports Netflix had hoped to air the docuseries in December to coincide with the release of the fifth season of The Crown on November 9th.

Now, Harry and Meghan reportedly want to make edits to the highly-anticipated show which may have to push back its release until 2023.

In addition, Harry’s memoir is also likely to be pushed back due to the Queen’s passing. The book was initially expected to be released in November by Penguin Random House but has already been pushed back for a 2023 release.

Royal experts have also said that Harry’s father, the new monarch King Charles, will hold off giving the title of prince and princess to the couple’s children, Archie and Lilibet until the various projects have been released.

“I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?” one insider said of the Netflix docuseries.

Page Six’s sources say that the couple is trying to take out or downplay much of what they have said about King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, as well as Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who recently took over the title Princess of Wales, which once belonged to their late mother Princess Diana.