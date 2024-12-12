Paul Mescal has been confirmed to star in the Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles biopic films!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gladiator II director Ridley Scott confirmed the news during an interview alongside director Christopher Nolan, after Nolan asked whether Mescal would appear in Scott’s next film.

Scott responded to the question with “Maybe. Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go.”

Paul Mescal is attached to star in the ‘BEATLES’ biopics from Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes. He is widely expected to play Paul McCartney. pic.twitter.com/n8dIA78U5R — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 11, 2024

Rumours have been swirling online for months about whether Mescal will take on the role of Paul McCartney, and while Scott didn’t confirm which member he will be playing, it sounds like it’s in the bag!

During a recent red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mescal said that it would be a ‘dream come true’ for him to star in the films.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It would be an incredible story to be attached to … The fact that Sam Mendes is attached to direct, like truly, it would be a dream come true.”

When he was asked whether he was going to play Paul McCartney, he said “We’re not going there!”

Sounds like we are going there Paul!

Sam Mendes will be directing the four part project, with each Beatles member getting their own feature film, with the full co-operation of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr as well as the heirs of George Harrison and John Lennon’s estates.