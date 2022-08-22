The iconic chef herself, Nigella, has shared her favourite restaurants she enjoyed while in Australia.

Nigella spent quite a bit of time in Australia for the filming of My Kitchen Rules, so it’s understandable that she would have acquired a list of some of her favourite picks.

If you’re looking for somewhere good to eat, here’s a list you could go off:

Lucky Kwong, Eveleigh

Charcoal Fish, Rose Bay

Napier Quarter, Fitzroy

Fratelli Paradiso, Potts Point

Hero ACMI, Melbourne

Nomad, Melbourne

Parwana, Torrensville

Sunda, Melbourne

Ragazzi, Sydney

Gerard’s Bistro, Brisbane

Aru, Melbourne

Fugazzi, Adelaide

Cafe Paci, Newtown

Anything Nigella suggests has gotta be good, so give it a go! At least you won’t have to warm up left overs in the mic-row-wavay for one night…