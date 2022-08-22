The iconic chef herself, Nigella, has shared her favourite restaurants she enjoyed while in Australia.

Nigella spent quite a bit of time in Australia for the filming of My Kitchen Rules, so it’s understandable that she would have acquired a list of some of her favourite picks.

If you’re looking for somewhere good to eat, here’s a list you could go off:

  • Lucky Kwong, Eveleigh
  • Charcoal Fish, Rose Bay
  • Napier Quarter, Fitzroy
  • Fratelli Paradiso, Potts Point
  • Hero ACMI, Melbourne
  • Nomad, Melbourne
  • Parwana, Torrensville
  • Sunda, Melbourne
  • Ragazzi, Sydney
  • Gerard’s Bistro, Brisbane
  • Aru, Melbourne
  • Fugazzi, Adelaide
  • Cafe Paci, Newtown

Anything Nigella suggests has gotta be good, so give it a go! At least you won’t have to warm up left overs in the mic-row-wavay for one night…