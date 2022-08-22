The iconic chef herself, Nigella, has shared her favourite restaurants she enjoyed while in Australia.
Nigella spent quite a bit of time in Australia for the filming of My Kitchen Rules, so it’s understandable that she would have acquired a list of some of her favourite picks.
If you’re looking for somewhere good to eat, here’s a list you could go off:
- Lucky Kwong, Eveleigh
- Charcoal Fish, Rose Bay
- Napier Quarter, Fitzroy
- Fratelli Paradiso, Potts Point
- Hero ACMI, Melbourne
- Nomad, Melbourne
- Parwana, Torrensville
- Sunda, Melbourne
- Ragazzi, Sydney
- Gerard’s Bistro, Brisbane
- Aru, Melbourne
- Fugazzi, Adelaide
- Cafe Paci, Newtown
Anything Nigella suggests has gotta be good, so give it a go! At least you won’t have to warm up left overs in the mic-row-wavay for one night…