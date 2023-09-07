Swifties are going to experience a range of emotion (some would say Bad Blood) as they find out the news that a whole bunch of new tickets to Taylor Swift’s Sydney shows are going on sale… but there’s a catch!

The four Sydney dates were a complete sellout when they went on sale back in June, but today Accor announced they’ve got some Category A and Suites tickets up for grabs, but they can only be bought by Accor members who use points to redeem them.

Category A tickets will set fans back 12,000 reward points, Suite Packages will be 35,000 points and then there’s a separate ticket auction which will cost 1000 points to enter.

Membership is free for those wanting to sign up.

Taylor Swift Resale tickets were due to hit the Ticketek Marketplace on September 4, however, they state on their website that it’s been “rescheduled with a new date to be advised.”