Jerry Lee Lewis is alive at his home in Memphis, Tennessee, according to a new report following a false alarm earlier.

The piano-playing legend was previously reported to have died on Wednesday; however, TMZ quickly updated its report with an apology.

It states: “Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead … as we previously reported. We’re told the rock n’ roll legend is alive, living in Memphis. Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the error.”