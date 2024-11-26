Exactly 40 years to the day after its original release, ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ has been re-released, blending the voices of three distinct generations into a new mix.

Announced earlier this week by Bob Geldof, Midge Ure, and producer Trevor Horn, the Band Aid 40 project celebrates the enduring legacy of the iconic charity single, that launched one of the most significant movements in pop music history.

Utilising cutting-edge production techniques, Horn has woven together vocals from the 1984, 2004, and 2014 versions of the song, along with contributions from new artists, creating a true cross-generational experience.

This reimagined version also features an all-star Band Aid house band that reads like a who’s who of British rock royalty, including Paul McCartney, Phil Collins, Thom Yorke, and Damon Albarn.

“This little pop song has kept millions of people alive,” Geldof emphasised in defense of the project amid renewed scrutiny of its lyrics and underlying message. Over the years, ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ has faced criticism for perpetuating outdated and oversimplified views of Africa, a conversation that resurfaced last week when Ed Sheeran – who participated in the 2014 recording – revealed he had not been approached for the new mix… and would have declined if asked.

“My understanding of the narrative has changed,” Sheeran wrote on social media this week, explaining his decision while expressing respect for the project’s intentions.

Despite this, Geldof remains resolute, arguing that the focus must stay on the lives the charity supports.

“Why would Band Aid scrap feeding thousands of children dependent on us for a meal? No abstract theory, regardless of how sincerely held, should impede or distract from that hideous, concrete real-world reality.”

The song, and the Band Aid legacy, continues to use its platform to raise awareness and funds for global hunger, healthcare, and education initiatives.