An ongoing feud between the original and current members of Little River Band is set to be played out in court.

As reported by the Sunday Herald Sun, Stephen Housden and Wayne Nelson filed suit in the Victorian Supreme Court on August 10, against founder guitarist and songwriter Graeham Goble.

Housden joined the band as a guitarist in 1981 and legally took over their name and logo when the original band members left. He continued to perform with an all-American lineup – playing 80 concerts a year, mostly in the US – and re-recorded Little River Band’s earlier material.

Now Housden and and American bassist/singer Wayne Nelson are seeking unpaid royalties from Goble that had not been passed on since 1 January, 2016.

This latest claim continues a long-running feud between the band members, with previous legal disputes over the use of the Little River Band or LRB names.

Up to 38 members have featured in the Melbourne band’s line-up, including John Farnham and Cold Chisel’s Steve Prestwich. All of the original line-up had moved on from the 90s when record sales began to drop.

