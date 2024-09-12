Warning: suicide ideation

Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi stepped in to prevent a potential tragedy this week while filming a music video on John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville.

The incident unfolded when he noticed a woman standing at the edge of the bridge – on the wrong side of the railing.

Along with another passerby, Bon Jovi managed to engage the woman in conversation, convincing her to step back from the ledge. His calm intervention resulted in her being brought safely over the railing.

Emergency services, including the Nashville Fire Department and the Metro Nashville Police Department, arrived at the scene a short time later.

In a statement, Nashville Police Chief John Drake commended the singer’s actions, saying, “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe.”

Bon Jovi has training in speaking with individuals experiencing a crisis through his JBJ Soul Foundation.

If you or anyone you know needs help: