Highways and Byways: Tall tales and short stories from the long way round – Jimmy Barnes’ new book has been confirmed and is coming out October 16th of this year! Who doesn’t love a tall tale or a short story?!?! There’s nothing cosier than sharing stories around a fire, or reading stories from the comfort of your own bed!

This book is a collection of stories from the beloved musician (and author!!!) Taking readers on an adventure with him with every paragraph! From flirting with disaster in a Hawaiian high-rise to unearthing shattering family secrets, this book has it all.

“I started writing in 2016 to share my story, and to make sense of things, and I can hardly believe I’m now publishing my sixth book. I’m still writing, still loving it, and am very grateful to all the readers who’ve gone on this journey with me. There are places from the past in my memory that keep revealing themselves to me, and each time they do I learn something new, grow and become a better human. It’s like pieces of a puzzle that shine a light on the dark times in my life. Highways and Byways is my new collection of short stories and is filled with memories, imagination and adventures and I hope you enjoy travelling the roads with me” – Jimmy Barnes, speaking about his new book.

Mark the date in your calendars and head to a book store near you October 16!