**WARNING – THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS**

Yellowstone fans have reacted after discovering the fate of Kevin Costner’s character in the return of the fifth season.

Kevin Costner sparked controversy after it was revealed that he was leaving the hit show, denying accusations that he didn’t prioritise the series over his film work.

In the first episode of the second half of season five, it was quickly revealed that Dutton was shot and killed, without any appearance from Costner.

Without getting the chance to say goodbye to Dutton, the shock ending left fans puzzled, with one fan posting to X/Twitter “If THAT’S how they decide to end a great character like John Dutton… THAT’S BULLSHIT.”

Fans rushed to social media to call out the show’s creators for how they handled Costner’s departure, with many threatening not to continue watching the series.

John Dutton deserved to go out like a gladiator, not a victim. Completely undoes the series. I’m not a fan at all how #Yellowstone handled Costner’s departure. pic.twitter.com/mECsM6gluf — @Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) November 11, 2024

