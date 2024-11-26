Elton John has shared a concerning health update with fans, revealing that a severe eye infection suffered several months ago has left him with limited vision in one eye.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the iconic singer told host Robin Roberts, “I had an infection in the South of France. It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see out of my right eye, and my left eye’s not the greatest.”

This unfortunate health setback has significantly impacted his ability to work on new music. “I can’t see a lyric, for starters,” Elton explained. “We’re taking an initiative to try and improve the situation, but at the moment, that’s really our main focus.”

The singer added, “It’s never fortunate for anything like this to happen. It kinda floored me, and I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.”

Back in September, John shared the news of his eye infection on social media, expressing gratitude for the support and care he’s received.