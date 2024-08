A couple of weeks ago, our very own Amanda Keller embarked on an African adventure to film Dr Chris Brown’s new series, Once in a Lifetime.

“This is a show I know that he’s [Dr Chris Brown] wanted to do for years… I do know which country I’m going to, but I’m not allowed to say. It’s in Africa,” Amanda hinted before departing.

Today, Amanda returned with a few tales to tell from her adventures!

Hear what happened:

Followthe podcast on